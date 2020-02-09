Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $71.47 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Binance, Crex24 and TradeOgre. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $71.47 million and approximately $22,100.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00845044 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004710 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001984 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001980 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, HitBTC, cfinex, TradeOgre, Poloniex, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

