Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

