Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $283.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Caci International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Caci International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Caci International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Caci International by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Caci International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caci International stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,321. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.50 and its 200-day moving average is $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $173.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

