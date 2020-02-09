Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $85.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.38.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

