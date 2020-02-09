Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 297,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,195. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,297,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,945 shares of company stock worth $27,342,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.