Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.55.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

GOOS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,841,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,400. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

