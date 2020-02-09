Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.63, 11,525,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 9,246,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

