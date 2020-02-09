Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 129,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,616. The stock has a market cap of $224.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 168.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

