Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of CPRI opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Capri has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 3,411.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $101,082,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $43,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

