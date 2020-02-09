Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.38.
Shares of CPRI opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Capri has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 3,411.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $101,082,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $43,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.