Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.40 EPS.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 4,384,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

