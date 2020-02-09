CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.35.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88. CarMax has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,039,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,520,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,800,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,843,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

