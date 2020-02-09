CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.35.
Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88. CarMax has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.
In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,039,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,520,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,800,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,843,000.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
