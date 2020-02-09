Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

SAVA stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

In other news, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

