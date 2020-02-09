CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. CBL & Associates Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.03-1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CBL opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.27.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

