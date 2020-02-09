CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. 1,329,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,005. CBRE Group has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,788,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

