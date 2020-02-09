CCUniverse (UVU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,982.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $34,656.00 and approximately $6,982.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003504 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000694 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,035,138 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.