CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

Get CDW alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.