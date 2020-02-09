Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$12.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

TSE:CG opened at C$10.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.99. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -94.64.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

