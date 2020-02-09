Ceridian HCM’s (CDAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CDAY. ValuEngine raised Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $66.91 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 299.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,659 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 420,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 309.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $10,219,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

