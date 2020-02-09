Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

Cerner stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Cerner by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

