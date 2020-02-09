Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 1,108.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cerus by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

CERS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.