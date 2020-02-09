Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CERS. BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $784.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

