Cfra Raises Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to $175.00

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price increased by Cfra from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $163.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo has a 12 month low of $153.34 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

