Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 226,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 122,678 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.