Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.86. 40,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,387. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

