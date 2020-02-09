Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 30.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after acquiring an additional 327,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.