Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.65 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003938 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Chimpion has a market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $402,635.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.03376995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

