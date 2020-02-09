Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given “Average” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $1,010.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Shares of CMG opened at $864.22 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $578.61 and a 12 month high of $893.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $859.02 and its 200-day moving average is $818.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

