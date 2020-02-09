CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RFP. TheStreet lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 2,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

