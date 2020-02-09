Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 254,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

