Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

