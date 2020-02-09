Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 5.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.97. 16,807,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,055,899. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

