City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Raymond James raised City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 142,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,905. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

