Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.
CLAR stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Clarus has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.32.
About Clarus
Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.
