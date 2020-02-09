Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

CLAR stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Clarus has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clarus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Clarus by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

