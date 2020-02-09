Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 239,204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coherent were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 724.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Coherent stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.88. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $178.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

