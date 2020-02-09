Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce $145.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $146.28 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $142.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $591.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.63 million to $593.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $610.13 million, with estimates ranging from $604.15 million to $616.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 85.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 158,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.