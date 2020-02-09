Comet (CMT) Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Comet has a total market cap of $5,745.00 and $2.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Comet has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Comet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Comet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin . The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com

Comet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

