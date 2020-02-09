Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 276.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

CHCT stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $959.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.84.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

