Comparing COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) & Allied Healthcare Products (OTCMKTS:AHPI)

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Allied Healthcare Products -4.64% -17.53% -12.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Allied Healthcare Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and Allied Healthcare Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.76 billion 10.71 $585.21 million $0.30 45.65 Allied Healthcare Products $31.38 million 0.29 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR beats Allied Healthcare Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. It offers disposable products that include prostate catheters and stents used before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

