Compass Group (LON:CPG) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,910 ($25.12).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,951 ($25.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,910.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,980.37. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion and a PE ratio of 27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Group will post 8973.0003739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total value of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

