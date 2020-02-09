Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CXO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Concho Resources stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

