Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $92.78. 1,098,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

