Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 73.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 997,311 shares. Constellium has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

