Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on CTTAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday.

Get Continental alerts:

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 938,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Continental has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Continental will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.