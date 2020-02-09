Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have commented on CTTAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday.
OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 938,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Continental has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35.
Continental Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
