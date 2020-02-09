CoreCommodity Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

SID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.