CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 37,158 Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 207,646 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Israel Chemicals’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

