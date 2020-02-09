Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 982 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

NYSE WEC opened at $99.75 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.92%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

