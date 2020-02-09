Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $84.81 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.