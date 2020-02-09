Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 170.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

