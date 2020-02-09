Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

