Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,635 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Microsoft by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after buying an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $185.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

